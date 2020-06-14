India News | Shocked Bollywood Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday left the Hindi film industry in shock with Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and others mourning the loss of the talented artiste at the age of 34.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence, the police said.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he will miss the actor's energy and smile.

"He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

Also Read | Five Train Services Suspended From Tomorrow at Anand Vihar Railway Station, Will Operate From Old Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Akshay said he had loved Rajput's last film "Chhichhore".

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore... Such a talented actor... May God give strength to his family,” Akshay posted on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “At a loss for words… So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput's demise. My condolences with his family.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan tweeted, “U will be missed… #RIP Sushant”.

Ajay Devgn said the actor's demise is a tragic loss.

“The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace,” he posted on Twitter.

Shabana Azmi wrote, “What? Why? Psychiatrists say suicide can be prevented if those around can read the signals and seek medical help and counselling. What a loss for the film industry #Sushant Singh Rajput -Deeply tragic.”

"Chhichhore" director Nitesh Tiwari said he had spoken to Rajput last week.

"I had to call people to confirm. It's so shocking and unfortunately true. I am at a loss for words. I spoke to him last week over messages. We would text each other on and off. Now this is what I get to hear. He was like a younger brother to me," Tiwari told PTI.

Karan Johar, the producer of the actor's Netflix movie “Drive”, said he was heartbroken and blamed himself for not reaching out earlier.

"I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can't believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain,” he added.

Sharma, who worked with Rajput in “PK”, said it's devastating that the actor couldn't get the help he needed.

"Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace," the actor-producer said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of his Sushant's father in Neeraj Pandey-directed “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, also paid tributes to the actor.

“My dear Sushant Singh Rajut…. Why?” he tweeted.

Actor Varun Dhawan said Sushant's performance inspired him as an artiste.

“I really can't believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP,” he tweeted.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza said he had talked to the actor and they wanted to work on a dance film together.

"He told me 'sir you know how good a dancer I am and yet you don't take me in your dance films.' I told him that I'm going to make many dance films and we are definitely working together on a dance film in the future," D'Souza told PTI.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who launched the actor on TV with "Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil" and served as the producer of his break out show “Pavitra Rishta”, said she was heartbroken on hearing the news.

Ekta shared the screenshot of their recent chat on Instagram and wrote, “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!"

Manoj Bajpayee, his co-star from “Sonchriya”, tweeted ,"Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend! Rest in peace! Yours dadda!.”

Rajput's co-actors from his debut film “Kai Po Che!” – Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh – said they will forever cherish the memory of working with him.

"This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I'll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You'll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother," Rao tweeted.

Sadh apologised to Rajput for not being there at his rescue when he needed him the most.

"Will regret all my life for not reaching out! Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai po che... Rest in peace bhai!" the actor wrote.

"Dhoni" director Neeraj Pandey remembered how the actor had greeted him, not with his customary hug, but by touching his feet.

"And since then he kept dropping in and and every time he used to reach out, I used to stop him and say 'Khush raho' (be happy). Obviously, it did not work out. RIP Sushant. You are a favourite. Will always be. And let me try once again. Jahan bhi ho khush raho (Wherever you are, be happy)," Pandey wrote on Twitter.

Vaani, who made her acting debut opposite Sushant in “Shuddh Desi Romance”, said she would regret not getting a chance to work with him again.

"I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! ... Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy & funny person. I wish I could do something to change this...," she tweeted.

Actor Alia Bhatt said she is devastated and is in a deep state of shock.

“No matter how much I think about it, I don't have the words. I'm totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans,” she wrote on Twitter.

Padukone said as someone who has battled with mental illness, she understands the importance of reaching out.

“As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope,” the actor said in a statement on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)