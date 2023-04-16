New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Retorting to Mamata Banerjee's remark alleging "collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh", National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said that he was shocked by the collapse of the same in West Bengal where he alleged he was "beaten" by the police.

"I was also shocked by the total collapse of the law and order in West Bengal when I was beaten up by police officers on instructions of your government to stop the inquiry of sexual abuse and murder of a girl child. It is shameful that cops are behaving like goons in your rule," Tweeted Priyank Kanoongo.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Expected Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check.

The matter pertains to March when he claimed that the Bengal police were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings of the NCPCR regarding the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda.

His remarks come after the West Bengal CM in a tweet said that it is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. She was referring to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed at Prayagraj.

Also Read | Kargil Avalanche: Six People Rescued After Avalanche Near Zojila Pass (Watch Video).

"I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy," tweeted Banerjee.

https://twitter.com/KanoongoPriyank/status/1647609532112318464

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Earlier, the bodies of the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj for burial.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead."Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident.

They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Prayagraj court in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)