Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Amid a crackdown on madrasas in Assam, the Chief of All India United Democratic Front, Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said that he had no sympathy for bad elements in madrasas and that the authorities should impose detentions and shoot the "bad teachers".

"We have no sympathy for them (bad elements in madrasas). Government should shoot them wherever they find them. If one or two bad teachers are found at madrasas, the government should impose detentions and pick them up once inquiry completes, do whatever they want," AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal told ANI.

Badruddin Ajmal also said the jihadi mindset or terrorism should not be equated with the entire community.

Ajmal said, "But if the entire Muslim community is called jihadi due to them...It is not jihad, it is terrorism. The government has to stop them, they should protect their borders and strengthen their intelligence," he added.

The AIUDF chief's remarks came days after 11 persons, including a Madrasa teacher Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa--who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of a Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)-- were detained in a major crackdown in Assam on July 28 for their alleged links with the global terror outfits including AQIS and ABT.

Mustafa used to run Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari area of Morigaon district in Assam, since 2018.

The Morigaon administration in Assam had demolished the Madrasa and admitted the 43 students to different schools, there.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 4 urged parents in the state to keep a watch over subjects their children are being taught in the madrasas.

"We have already abolished 800 government madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi Madrasas in the state. The citizens, parents should keep a watch on these madrasas that what type of subjects are taught here," the CM said addressing a press conference on August 4.

The Morigaon district police had arrested Mustafa for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

The state CM had said that the Madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and added that its students were admitted to different schools.

"In Morigaon today (Thursday), Jamiul Huda Madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrasa, who are now admitted to different schools," he said while further mentioning that Mustafa had obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in 2017.

On July 29, the police found eight people including Mustafa, who had links with ABT and AQIS, and produced them before the Barpeta Court, which sent them to the nine-day police custody.

"The eight arrested persons having links with AQIS/ABT were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta, Assam today. The court has sent them to 9-day Police custody," said Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). According to police, the activities of the Mustafa's madrasa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the Jamiul Huda Madrasa was sealed by them.

Besides Mustafa, the police had also arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan (39) from Morigaon, Goalpara's Abbas Ali (22) who used to provide logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman. Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub is also a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26."We got information about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrasa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," the Special DGP GP Singh said on July 28. (ANI)

