Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government implemented the New Shops and Establishments Act to boost trade and create new employment opportunities. With this decision by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, traders can now keep their shops open seven days a week and 24 hours a day. This move will not only benefit business owners but also strengthen the state's economy.

Earlier, shops were required to remain closed for one day a week, but now traders have the flexibility to operate as per their convenience, according to the CM. However, the government has also ensured the protection of employees' rights. Each worker will receive a mandatory weekly holiday, and no employee can be made to work for more than eight hours a day. Additionally, all shop owners must adhere to labor welfare schemes to safeguard workers' rights.

The new rules have also simplified the registration process for shops. Existing registered shops must obtain a Labor Identification Number (LIN) within six months at no extra cost. However, if the application is submitted after the stipulated period, a fee will be applicable as per regulations.

According to the government, the decision will strengthen ease of doing business and provide special benefits to small traders. With greater flexibility in shop operations, business activities will accelerate, leading to increased revenue for the state. However, it is important to note that this rule will not apply to liquor shops.

The state's commerce and industry minister, Lakhan Lal Dewangan lauded the decision by CM Sai, saying, "Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's government has taken a big decision. With shops being open 24 hours in Chhattisgarh, the residents of the state will get a big benefit, especially the medium and small businessmen will get a big benefit from this."

Underlining the increase in employment, along with more development this rule will bring to the state, he added, "For the first time, all shops will remain open in Chhattisgarh, this will also generate employment. The cities and districts of Chhattisgarh are going to develop as metro cities. The pace of development will accelerate further. There is a wave of happiness among businessmen." (ANI)

