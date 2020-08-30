Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Sunday alleged shortage of beds in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In a letter addressed to state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai alleged two floors of new South Goa district hospital were not being used to treat patients.

"No COVID-19 specific beds are available in either the ESI Hospital or private hospitals in Margao and around. The fact that all political VIPs and even the Director of Health Services have sought treatment in private hospitals is a sorry comment on the capacity and quality of the Government's degree of preparedness," Sardesai stated.

While Rane was not available for comments, a senior health department official said South Goa district hospital will be put to optimum use.

"The facility has been in use since the last couple of months. Several functions from the old building of the district hospital have been shifted to the new building. In the coming days, the hospital would be fully utilised," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 caseload stood at 16,553 as on August 30, as per the state health department.

