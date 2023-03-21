New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Participants of the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 who were followed for a year reported dyspnea or shortness of breath (18.6 per cent), fatigue ( 10.5 per cent) and mental health issues (9.3 per cent) after 30-60 days post-discharge.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sanctioned studies on post-Covid sequelae to explore the possibility of a study of the association of major complications and coronavirus infection as part of the COVID registry, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply at Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to ICMR, of the participants of the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 who were followed for one year, it was observed that dyspnea, fatigue, and mental health issues were reported among 18.6 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent of the 8,042 participants at 1st follow-up of 30-60 days post-discharge, respectively.

At one-year follow-up, it was reduced to 11.9 per cent, 6.6 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively in 2,192 participants, Pawar said.

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, has revealed in their preliminary analysis of the data that approximately 2 per cent of the participants have reported the development of new symptoms such as hypertension and diabetes, she stated.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued national comprehensive guidelines for the management of post-Covid sequelae.

The guidelines provide detailed guidance on common presenting signs and symptoms, system-wise complications, investigations required, other differential diagnosis and clinical treatment.

The Health Ministry has organised a series of webinars for healthcare professionals engaged in public and private health facilities at state and district levels on COVID-19 clinical management related issues including management of post-COVID complications.

These webinars have been held in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and other state-level centres of excellence and in association with the Indian Medical Association.

The ICMR has established a Covid clinical registry across the country to capture clinical treatment and outcomes of COVID-19. This information is only limited to hospitalised patients.

Post Covid studies have been taken up on various conditions like aortic and lung inflammation, mucormycosis, etc.

Although health is a state subject, the government of India has advised the states to establish post-COVID clinics in their respective appropriate health facilities to cater to the needs of people suffering various post-coronavirus conditions, Pawar said in her reply.

