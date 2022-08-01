New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) With the Opposition targeting the government over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the ruling BJP said Monday the government does not interfere in the work of enforcement agencies and that law will take its own course.

The party also asked if the Opposition wants that Raut's alleged involvement in the scam of around "Rs 1,000 crore" be overlooked because he is an eminent politician.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman in Jangaon Throws One-Year-Old Daughter in Water Sump As Growth of Baby Girl Not Normal Since Her Birth.

"We are law-makers, not law-breakers," the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told reporters amid disruption in the House caused by the Opposition's protests over Raut's arrest and other issues.

Parliamentarians are meant to legislate and the agencies assigned to enforce laws are doing their work, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council By-Elections 2022: 2 BJP, One SP Candidate File Nominations for UP Legislative Polls.

Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Goyal said they might have interfered in the functioning of law-enforcement agencies when they were in power. This is not the case with BJP governments either at the Centre or in states, he claimed.

The Opposition has accused the government of using the Enforcement Directorate to target its leaders.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the ED has made recoveries, including of incriminating documents, that point fingers towards Raut.

The Sena MP has been accused of corruption and money-laundering, he said.

"So what does the Opposition say? That it all should be overlooked just because he is an eminent politician of the country. This scam is approximately worth Rs 1,000 crore which is a humongous amount," he said.

It entitles every kind of investigation because this is the taxpayer's money, and 672 families have been rendered homeless because their houses were not constructed because of this "scam", he said.

As far as the Patra Chawl case is concerned, it is not a new case, the BJP spokesperson said, adding it is an ongoing investigation.

Raut is being probed in the case.

People should also talk about the "atrocities" meted out to these families rendered homeless, he said.

Raut was arrested by the ED shortly after midnight Sunday after the agency conducted a search at his residence in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of the chawl in Mumbai.

Goyal also accused the Opposition of running away from a debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha by taking up new issues after an agreement was reached between it and the government on discussing the issue of inflation in the Lower House on Monday and in the Upper House the next day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised the Opposition, asserting the government is ready for a debate on price rise.

The Lok Sabha later started a discussion on price rise after the suspension of four Congress MPs was revoked. Rajya Sabha proceedings also resumed and a bill was passed before the House was adjourned.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House. Speaker Om Birla asked members to stick to rules and not display placards inside the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)