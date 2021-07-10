Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre should show a "big heart" and reduce taxes on fuel to provide relief to common citizens who are reeling under high prices of petrol and diesel.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has not increased state taxes on petrol and diesel after coming to power in November 2019.

Speaking about BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's claim about the state government levying "tax on tax", which has led to petrol retailing at around Rs 105 per litre in Maharashtra, Pawar said it was a complete lie.

"We did not increase any taxes in consecutive budgets. Whatever taxes are there, they are imposed during their (BJP's) tenure. The central government is earning around Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh crore with the fuel tax. They should show big heart and reduce the taxes," said Pawar. (ANI)

