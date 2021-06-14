Ranchi, Jun 14 (PTI) Tribal-dominated Jharkhand recorded two COVID deaths during the last 24 hours showing signs of recovery, while new cases plunged to 154, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

Capital Ranchi and adjoining Ramgarh districts saw one death each.

No positive cases were reported from two of its districts- Godda and Pakur- while not a single death was recorded from 22 out of its 24 districts.

Total active cases in the state fell to 3,395 while the total death tally stood at 5,084.

New coronavirus cases plunged to 154, which took the tally to 3,43,458, the bulletin said.

A Maximum 32 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 19 from Hazaribag and 17 from Ranchi.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.53 per cent, better than the national average of 95.30 per cent.

The state now has 3,395 active cases, while 3,34,979 patients have recovered from the infection including 713 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 91,01,699 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 35,472 since Sunday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till June 17 in the state.

Also there was almost complete weekend lockdown in the state that began on Saturday 4 pm and continued till Monday 6 am with all shops in the state including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables closed barring medicines shops, hospitals and petrol pumps etc.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

