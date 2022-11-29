New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi Court has given permission to Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on the Shraddha Walker accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on December 1.

Special CP (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda had earlier today said that Delhi Police will seek permission from the court for the test.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 45,000 Vacancies Available, Know How To Apply, Last Date and Exam Schedule.

The Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi Police on December 1.

More Details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Locks 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter Inside Box in Muzaffarnagar; Booked for Attempt to Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)