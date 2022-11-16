By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi police is planning to conduct a psycho-assessment test on Aftab Poonawala, who had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and disposed of her body after chopping it into 35 pieces in South Delhi's Chhatarpur area in May this year.

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by the woman's father.

A senior Delhi police officer told ANI that since there are multiple discrepancies in Aftab's statement, there is a possibility that police teams investigating this case will request his mental and psycho-assessment test.

"The test will let us know if Aftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said.

The police also said that if Aftab turns out to be mentally unfit, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.

Delhi police has previously also conducted psycho-analysis tests in some cases.

Last year, a psychoanalysis test was conducted on four students who had been apprehended in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case.

Police had then said as per the test report, two of the accused were telling the 'partial truth' as far as their role in the blast was concerned. (ANI)

