New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Madan Walkar on Monday broke down while deposing before a Delhi Court. He also identified the accused in the court.

He also said that in Mehrauli police station, accused Aftab Amin Poonawala had revealed that he had strangulated the victim with his own hand.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in Partner Aftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022. After the killing, the accused cut off the body in 35 pieces and threw them in the jungle to destroy the evidence. Some of the parts were recovered later on.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of seven witnesses in Shraddha's murder case. Vikas Walkar could not complete it on Monday as he got emotional while deposing. His statement has been deferred till August 5.

On Monday a refrigerator was also brought to the court. The refrigerator was allegedly used by the accused to stuff the dead body of the victim.

While deposing before the court, Vikas Walkar also testified the statement of the accused that after killing Sharadha, he purchase two saws, then he cut off the wrist of the victim and put them in a trash bag.

In his statement, Vikas Walkar said that he was called by the police and that he had gone to the Mehrauli police station on November 11, 2022, where he identified Aftab Amin Poonawala as he had come to his house.

He had also informed the police that he recognised the accused as he had visited his house and was living with his daughter for the last three years. He used to quarrel and beat his daughter, Walkar deposed.

On inquiry, Aftab told him that his daughter is no more, Shraddha's father told the court.

Vikas Walkar was shocked after hearing this and started feeling dizzy. When he recovered, the accused told him that he had a fight with Shraddha on May 18, 2022, at their residence in Delhi's Chattarpur and he strangulated her.

He also told the court that Aftab visited his house in Mumbai along with Shradhha in January 2020 after the death of his wife.

He also deposed before the court that his family opposed the decision of Shraddha's decision to stay in live in relation with Aftab in 2019. She did not pay any heed and said the his father can assume she ceased to be his daughter anymore. (ANI)

