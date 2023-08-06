New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by his live-in-partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 18 last year, deposed before the court on her birthday on August 5.

Shraddha would have turned 28 on Saturday.

Vikas Walker said the accused, Aftab, had disclosed that he chopped his daughter's body into pieces after murdering her. He chopped the body in the toilet and then threw the body parts in a forested area near Chattarpur, he told the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of Vikas Walkar, a key prosecution witness in the case, on Saturday.

After recording his examination in chief, the court deferred his cross-examination for August 9.

During the recording of the statement, he also informed that the police had recovered 13 bones, including a pelvic bone from a place which was identified by the accused during the investigation.

Vikas Walkar also identified the refrigerator, which was brought to the court to be exhibited as evidence. Wooden pieces with suspected blood stains on them were also produced as evidence in court.

It is alleged that the accused, after killing Shraddha, had stuffed her body in the refrigerator. He chopped the body into several pieces over a period of time and dumped them in the forests of Chhatarpur.

The accused, before disposing of the chopped pieces, packed them in trash bags and stuffed them in the fridge, Vikas Walkar said while deposing before the court.

He claimed further that the accused would remove the trash bag from the fridge and shift it to a shelf in the kitchen, whenever his new girlfriend visited him.

Shraddha's father also identified other evidence in connection with the murder case. Audio and video clips of Shraddha and Aftab's conversations were also played in the courtroom.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad concluded the examination chief of Vikas Walkar.

Thereafter, advocate Akshay Bhandari, the counsel for the accused, cross-examined Shraddha's father for two hours. His cross-examination will be recorded further on August 9. (ANI)

