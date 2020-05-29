India News | Shramik Special Train Carrying 1,375 People Arrives at Jiribam Railway Station

Imphal, May 29 (PTI) A Shramik special train from Haryana carrying 1,375 stranded Manipuris due to the lockdown arrived at the Jiribam Railway Station, officials said on Friday.

All the passengers of the special train which departed from Gurugram Railway Station in Haryana on May 25, were provided meals and drinking water by Jiribam district administration when it reached the station on late Thursday night, they said.

State Health department staff conducted thermal screening of all the returnees. After receiving the health clearance, the returnees boarded the buses provided by the state transport department on Friday to reach their respective home districts.

All the returnees will be housed at the institutional or community quarantine centres for 14 days according to COVID-19 preventive protocol at their respective home districts.

This is the 18th Shramik special train to reach Jiribam Railway Station in Manipur carrying stranded Manipuris from other states, they said.

