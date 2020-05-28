India News | Shramik Train Passengers to Get Biscuits, Water in C'garh

Raipur, May 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday directed the officials to provide biscuits and drinking water to migrant labourers who are travelling by Shramik special trains to their native places via the state, statement here said.

Baghel instructed the collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh districts, which are on the Mumbai-Howrah rail route, to make these arrangements at the railway stations under their jurisdiction, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

The chief minister said that there is no facility of food and water available at the railway stations due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In such circumstances, distribution of biscuits and water pouches etc, will prove to be a great relief for the migrant labourers who are travelling through special trains to their home states via the state, the release said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Increases Advance Reservation Period for All Special Trains From Present 30 to 120 Days.

Collectors have been directed to ensure availability of biscuits and water pouches in sufficient quantity for the passengers onboard these special trains, which have stoppage in their concerned districts, it said.

For the distribution of these items, teams should be formed and help of the volunteers can also be taken, it said.

As soon as the train stops at the station, biscuits and water pouches should be distributed to the passengers and the local administration officials should supervise the process.

The food items should be stocked up in sufficient quantity for the purpose, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)