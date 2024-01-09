Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): Shri Durgiana Committee Amritsar sent langar (food) to Ayodhya by trucks on Tuesday ahead of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to feed the pilgrims visiting the holy city.

Arun Khanna General Secretary of Durgiana Temple Management Committee said, "Durgiana Committee Amritsar will provide langar from Makar Sankranti January 14 to February 28 to nearly 4000 to 5000 pilgrims and specially to the Hindu saints. All the food will be prepared from ghee and only sugar, bakery items and groceries will be taken from the market in Ayodhya. Rest everything is going from here."

He further said that they have taken 4 LEDs from here and the activities of the Durgiana Committee will be displayed in Ayodhya.

The truck driver taking the food items said that he felt very happy doing this service from Lord Ram.

"I am very fortunate that I got this responsibility. I am taking the langar items for Shri Ram Mandir. I have done good deeds due to which I received this work," the driver said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony. (ANI)

