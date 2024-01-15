Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday disclosed crucial details about the upcoming pran prathistha ceremony of Shri Ram Lala in the newly constructed grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to CMO, the program and worship ritual of Shri Ram Lalla in his new grand temple in Ayodhya Dham on January 22 will start from January 16, while the idol which is to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress LS Election Committee Meeting on January 19 in Bengaluru’s Indira Bhavan, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The Pran Pratishtha program, marking the pran prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22, taking place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm.

He also said that on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and all the trustees will be present in the sanctum sanctorum.

Also Read | OYO Plans To Expand Presence in Spiritual Destinations Including Ayodhya With 400 Properties by Year-End.

Giving information about the Pran Pratishtha program, Champat Rai said that all the preparations related to the program have been completed. The time of Pran Pratistha has been determined by the priest of Varanasi, revered Ganeshwar Shastri. At the same time, the entire ritual related to Pran Pratistha will be done by Laxmikant Dixit of Varanasi.

He said that the puja ritual will start from January 16 and will continue till January 21. Minimum necessary activities will be organized for Pran Pratishtha on 22 January. He said that the statue which is to be made of stone. Its estimated weight will be between 150 to 200 kg. This is the form of a 5-year-old boy, which is to be installed as a standing statue.

Champat Rai said that the idol which is made to reside in many ways. This is called Adhivas in the worship system. Under this, many types of residences are made for the idol to be placed, including residence in water, residence in food, residence in fruits, residence in medicine, residence in ghee, residence in bed, and residence in fragrance. This is a very difficult process. Experts have said that one should behave according to today's time. This is a difficult process. Therefore, the process will be carried out as per the instructions of the religious leaders.

He further informed that devotees should note that on January 20 and 21, the darshan of Shri Ram Lala will not be available. However, the doors of the newly inaugurated temple will open for the general public from January 23 onwards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)