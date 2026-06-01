India News | Shubham Kumar Credits Hard Work, Teachers Guidance After Securing AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 1 (ANI): Shubham Kumar, who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 from the IIT Delhi zone, on Monday expressed his excitement, saying that determination played a key role in achieving success.

He topped the examination with 330 marks out of a total of 360. Speaking about his achievement, he credited his hard work and the guidance of his teachers and fellow students.

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Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said, "I am very excited. I give credit to my hard work and to the contributions of my teachers and fellow students. One's determination plays a huge role in gaining success."

Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone was the top-ranked woman candidate, obtaining 280 out of the 360 marks. She got the 77th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

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According to an official release, Kabir Chhillar secured second place with 329 marks, and Jatin Chahar secured third place with 319 marks. The top three belonged to the IIT Delhi zone, marking a clear dominance of the zone in the exam results.

A total of 1,87,389 registered in JEE (Advanced) 2026, and out of which 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced), held on May 17. In this exam, 56,880 candidates have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 10,107 are female candidates.

Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, extended congratulations to all the qualified candidates and encouraged them to participate in the counselling and seat-allocation process.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2026. This achievement is a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. All qualified candidates are encouraged to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling and seat-allocation process, irrespective of their Class XII (or equivalent) marks," he said.

"However, the final admission shall remain subject to the fulfilment of the percentage-related eligibility requirements and other applicable conditions prescribed in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure," he added.

To access the JEE Advanced 2026 result, candidates must log in using their Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registered Mobile Number. The scorecard includes important details such as the candidate's name, qualification status, AIR, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, category-wise rank, and cutoff information. (ANI)

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