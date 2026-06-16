India News | 'Shun Arrogance, Follow Law': Priyank Kharge Hits Back at RSS Chief over 'registration' Row, Says 'religion' Comparison is 'flawed'

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge reaffirmed his stance on the legal status of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that no institution in a constitutional democracy is above legal scrutiny.

Taking to the X, Kharge clarified that a video of Mohan Bhagwat currently being circulated was not a response to his recent letter, as the dates do not align.

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He further challenged the RSS to function within the framework of the law and provide public accountability.

"A video of @DrMohanBhagwat ji is being widely circulated as a response to my letter is false. I dispatched my letter and put it up on social media on June 15, while this interaction by the RSS Chief was on June 13/14," Kharge stated.

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The minister said that while the RSS has the right to be a cultural organisation, it cannot exercise vast political influence without accountability.

"Let me set the record straight. The RSS has every right to be a cultural organisation. That is their choice. But it cannot simultaneously exercise enormous social and political influence while repeatedly insisting that it has no political agenda and therefore owes no public accountability. The BJP itself acknowledges the RSS as its ideological parent, and their sway over public life is undeniable," he said.

Kharge highlighted the scale of the RSS's operations and its use of taxpayer-funded resources.

"The RSS receives donations through a vast ecosystem of 2500+ affiliated organisations, both domestic and overseas, and operates out of a sprawling headquarters in the national capital and other State capitals. The RSS chief enjoys Advanced Security Liaison protocol, and other people of RSS have protocols funded by the taxpayer and the public is entitled to know whether the organisation complies with the same legal standards expected of everyone else," Kharge added.

The Minister dismissed Bhagwat's analogy comparing the RSS to 'Hindu Dharma' regarding registration.

"The argument that a religion cannot be registered and therefore the RSS need not be registered is both flawed and absurd. The RSS cannot be considered to be representing any religion when they themselves are only 100 years in existence, and no Government has asked any religion to be registered," he stated.

"I have no objection to the RSS carrying out cultural, social, political or any other lawful activity. It can run schools, service organisations, think tanks or even a music academy if it chooses. The only expectation is that it functions transparently and within the framework of the law, like every other organised body in this country. It is pursuant to this principle that a formal response has been requested in writing," the Minister added.

Criticising the RSS Chief's reported remarks about not needing to respond to questions, Kharge called it "troubling."

"Above all, Mr Bhagwat's immediate assertion that the RSS is under no obligation to answer any questions is the most troubling (while he enjoys every protocol on taxpayers' money). It reflects a mindset that public accountability is optional and that the organisation stands above legal scrutiny. In a constitutional democracy, no institution, however old or influential, enjoys that privilege," he remarked.

Kharge further challenged the RSS leadership to address the legal concerns directly.

"Shun the arrogance, follow the law and have your 'office bearers' or 'legal heads' come and explain to me. Jai Samvidhan. Jai Hindu," he said.

On Monday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended his open letter addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying that he had raised legal and constitutional questions that should be answered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) itself.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that the issues highlighted in his letter pertained to the organisation's legal status and were not for him to explain.

The Karnataka Minister asserted that his letter sought clarity on matters relating to constitutional and legal provisions and maintained that the RSS leadership should respond to the concerns he had raised.

"I am very clear. I have raised some legal issues, and I have asked some Constitutional questions. Let Mr Mohan Bhagwat answer, let the RSS answer. Why should I answer? They are the ones who are not registered. Why are they not getting registered--how can I answer this?" Kharge said.

Kharge also wrote an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence.

In his open letter, Kharge said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant. presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)