Coimbatore, Apr 12 (PTI): A sub-inspector was on Monday transferred to the police control room after a video purportedly showing him beating up the staff and customers of a restaurant went viral in the social media.

The visuals showed the sub-inspector, attached to Kattoor Police Station, entering the restaurant at 10.20 PM on Sunday and beating with a baton the staff and a few customers, citing the restaurant's violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

A woman, belonging to a group of five travellers from Hosur, received minor injuries, the police sources said.

The restauranteur lodged a complaint that the sub- inspector had come to the hotel at 10 PM and asked him to down shutter as senior police officials were on night rounds, the sources said.

Even as the remaining customers were finishing their meal with the shutters half down, the sub-inspector rushed in and started beating up the staff and the customers, including women, despite the government order that restaurants can operate till 11 PM with 50 per cent capacity.

Based on the complaint, the police commissioner ordered the transfer of the sub-inpector to the control room and also an inquiry into the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) sought a detailed report from the city Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham on the incident.

Taking note of it on its own, the SHRC asked the Commissioner to submit the report within two weeks, police sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)