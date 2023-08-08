Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind murder of Retired Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

The communique further added, "The identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded."

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.infor having any information related to this murder case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)