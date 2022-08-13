Gurugram, Aug 13 (PTI) A brother and sister were allegedly kidnapped from a bus stand here, police said on Saturday.

They were going to college.

According to the complaint filed by their mother, they both left the house at noon. At around 5.30 pm, her son called her father and told him that he was assaulted by a few people at the Gurugram bus stand who have kidnapped his sister.

"My son and daughter are still missing and their phones are switched off. We reached the bus stand and checked everywhere but found no trace and finally moved to police," the mother said.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused under section 365 (kidnap) at sector-14 police station.

"We are searching for both brother and sister but the picture will be clear only after finding them. The probe is underway," said investigating officer Kartar Singh said.

