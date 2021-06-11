New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Paying tributes to noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah, who died due to COVID-19 related ailments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice.

Popularly known as "Dalita Kavi" (Dalit poet), Siddalingaiah was 67. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Modi tweeted, "Dr. Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

