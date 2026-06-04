India News | Siddaramaiah Extends Wishes to BK Hariprasad on His Appointment as KPCC President

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with BK Hariprasad at Kaveri Nivas in Bengaluru, on Thursday, to extend wishes to the latter following his recent appointment as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, wrote, "BK Hariprasad, a dear friend appointed as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, met me today at Kaveri Nivas and extended his thanks. On this occasion, I congratulate him and extend my best wishes for success in his new responsibilities."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Deadline for Stakeholders To Submit Suggestions and Demands Extended Till June 15.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that BK Hariprasad is a staunch Congress leader with a clear ideology whom the party stands by, adding that the Chief Minister will decide on cabinet portfolios while also warning of a real economic crisis where the country's gold is being sold.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said," BK Hariprasah is a staunch Congress man. His ideology is clear, and we all stand by him. The CM will decide on the portfolios."

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Strong Winds, Rainfall Lash Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

On Wednesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), following the resignation of DK Shivakumar after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The appointment was announced through an official order issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

According to the notification, Hariprasad's appointment takes effect immediately, marking a key organisational change in the Karnataka Congress after Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top post.

Speaking on his elevation, Hariprasad said, "I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to AICC President @kharge who appointed me to the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President; to my most beloved leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi, who placed her love, trust, and faith in me and entrusted me with this responsibility; to Shri @RahulGandhi , the Leader of the Opposition; to AICC Organization General Secretary @kcvenugopalmp ; to AICC General Secretary @priyankagandhi and to KPCC State In-Charge @rssurjewala. This decision by the Congress party's central leadership is not merely the conferment of a position upon one individual. I believe it is a clear message in favor of the Congress party's foundational principles--social justice, secularism, democracy, constitutionalism, and the empowerment of weaker sections."

Earlier, Shivakumar assumed office as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka after being sworn in at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while 13 legislators were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)