Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday demanded the apology of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his remark where he mentioned that 'Lingayat CM had done corruption' in the state adding that it is an insult to Karnataka.

While speaking to ANI, Pralhad Joshi said, "The statement where he mentioned that Lingayat Chief Ministers are corrupt is condemnable. This is an insult to Karnataka. We demand that Siddaramaiah should apologise for this".

"Now after making comments they are trying to clarify. But we all know what is inside their hearts so that that is only coming out," he added.

Pralhad Joshi also mentioned that the Congress party is busy making a false image of the BJP for giving ill-treatment to the Lingayat community.

"They are trying to say that BJP is not with the Lingayat community. This is absolutely false and people have also not accepted it. We have given the highest number of Lingayat seats. In our tenure, Yediyurappa was CM. Shetter in our party became CM not in Congress. Now Bommai is a chief minister. How many people did Congress make CM's from the Lingayat community?" he asked.

"Look at how they behaved with S. Nijalingappa who was the tallest leader at that time. Look at how they behaved with Veerendra Patil. Now see Yediyurappa is the tallest leader, Bommai became CM, and Shettar was our CM," he added.

He also mentioned that respect and tributes to social reformer Basavanna can be paid by trying to create a society where there is equality.

"Lord Basaveshwara dedicated his life to equality and also parliamentary democracy. He had guided our society on issues of social and gender equality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even before the Magna Carta itself it was Lord Basaveshwara who started the process of democracy," he told ANI.

"Unfortunately the people who ruled this country for more than 60 years did not do this. They were only for the vote bank politics which was based on divisive politics of corruption communalism and casteism. This is the track record of the previous government and today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are trying Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas. This is the direction of Lord Basavanna which we are trying to follow," the Union Minister said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

