Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a drastic hike in fuel prices.

"Continuous hike in fuel prices since the last 22 days has exposed the opportunistic and inhumane character of PMO India, Narendra Modi. Poor and middle-class people are worst affected and this comes at a time when the world is facing health crisis and job loss," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"BJP leaders jumped to criticise Dr Manmohan Singh for increasing fuel prices marginally when crude oil price touched USD 120. Now with crude prices at just USD 30, the Narendra Modi government has increased fuel prices drastically. Why are BJP leaders silent now?#SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike," he added.

Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders on Monday rode a bicycle from his residence to Minsk Square to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar was also seen riding a bicycle along with other members of the Congress party to Minsk Square where the party staged the protest. (ANI)

