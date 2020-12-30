Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Siddhartha Maity as Chairperson of Contai Municipality replacing Soumendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

As per the official notification, the present board of administrators is functioning as the board of Councillors of the Contai Municipality had been dissolved due to the expiry of normal terms.

"In the suppression of the previous order, Siddhartha Maity may act as Chairperson and Subal manna, Sk. Sabul, Sk. Habibur Rahaman, and Pampa Jana Maity as members of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality to discharge day to day activities of the municipality in terms of the Act and Rule," the government said.

Former Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)