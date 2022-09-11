Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): With the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.

"As the Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter in the case, the entire conspiracy, and modus operandi as also the link-ups of these gangsters was revealed," said the Punjab police.

A team of AGTF led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikram Brar brought Mundi and his two aides to Punjab by air on Saturday late night.

"Deepak Mudi, the main assassin, had fired indiscriminately at the Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala who died on May 29th," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said addressing a press meeting.

With these three arrests, the total number of arrests in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder case is 23, while two shooters Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa were neutralized during an encounter in Bhakna village of Amritsar.

"After killing Sidhu Moosewala both Mundi and Kapil were staying together and were constantly shifting their locations under the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is the main conspirator. Mundi and Kapil stayed in states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal," DGP Gaurav said.

He informed that Goldy Brar had promised Mundi and Kapil to settle them in Dubai on fake passports.

"Both were supposed to receive their fake passports in Nepal or Thailand, and after which they were to fly to Dubai," he added.

The preliminary interrogation of Kapil Pandit has revealed that he jumped parole in 2021 that he had got to attend the last rites of his mother, and is absconding since then for the murder of a person from his native village Bewad in District Churu, Rajasthan.

DGP further said, "He was approached by Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar to carry out the killing of the Bollywood actor Salman Khan," said DGP Gaurav Yadav, adding that Kapil along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav was asked to carry out the recce to plan the strategy to kill Salman Khan."

According to the Punjab Police, Kapil had carried out a recce for several times with the intention to kill Sidhu Moosewala at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera.

Sachin Thapan who has been detained in Azerbaijan, will be extradited to India very soon.

Notably, total 35 people is accused in the Moosewala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralized. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding. (ANI)

