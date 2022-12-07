Mansa (Punjab) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday questioned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan for a few hours in Mansa in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

"The SIT summoned singer Babbu Maan in connection with the Mossewala murder case. Following the summon, Maan reached Mansa. He has been inquired and as the further investigation is going on, the police cannot tell anything more than this," Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

