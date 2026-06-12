India News | Significant Progress Made in Air India AI-171 Crash Probe, Evidence Being Analysed Comprehensively: AAIB

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the tragic accident in Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, has said that it has made significant progress in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data and engine-related components and that evidence gathered and results of examinations are being analysed in a comprehensive manner.

In an Interim Statement on the progress of the investigation into the accident on Friday, which marked one year of the tragic accident in which 260 people were killed, AAIB said that over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.

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"This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," the statement said.

"The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis," it added.

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The Air India flight AI-171 crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation.

"The Final Report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," it said.

AAIB expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident.

"We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected," the statement said.

AAIB said it is conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and the standards and recommended practices contained in ICAO Annex 13.

A Preliminary Report containing factual information was released on July 12, 2025. "The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability," the statement said.

AAIB urged all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress. "The AAIB reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and investigative rigour," the statement said.

AAIB said every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation. (ANI)

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