Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Significant progress has been made in construction works of Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro railway extension project despite the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here on Friday.

In the first phase covering a seven-km stretch, construction work of a viaduct and underground tunnel of Bimanbandar Station (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport) was done, the official said.

Also Read | EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

The construction work of the project picked up pace during the lockdown with Metro officers and staff working round-the-clock, he said.

"Required number of labourers, plant and machinery have been deployed at the sites, while strictly following COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Govt’s Order Banning Processions.

Site offices, labour camps and site premises are sanitised on a regular basis and strict health monitoring of each worker is done on a daily basis, he said.

Workers have been provided with face masks, hand sanitisers and soaps.

During the lockdown period, approximately 2,000 metric tonne of steel and 10,000 cubic metre of concrete were used for construction work, he said.

"This has generated indirect employment opportunities for approximately 500 labourers," the official said.

Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi has expressed satisfaction over the progress of the extension project, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)