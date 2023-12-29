Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the signing of the ULFA peace accord was a 'historic day' and brings down curtains on the "oldest armed resistance" in the state.

"Guided by the sterling vision and blessings of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji efforts for lasting peace & progress in Assam received a historic impetus today. The Memorandum of Settlement, signed under the guidance of Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji, stands out for many reasons", the chief minister posted on 'X'.

"This Agreement draws the curtains on Assam's oldest armed resistance pursued by ULFA, protects the interests of our people & paves way for spurring growth in the region", he added.

Sarma said those who were once associated with violence will become partners in the nation's progress.

"Today is indeed a special day for Bharat", he added.

The chief minister said for an entire generation, insurgency had stymied the potential of Assam.

"The single minded pursuit of inclusive development by Hon'ble PM since 2014 has resulted in today's transformative achievement which marks a new dawn of harmony & togetherness", Sarma added.

The tripartite memorandum of settlement between the ULFA (pro-talks) faction, central and state governments was signed in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister.

