India News | Sikh Youth Beaten by Group of Persons in UP's Amroha, Video of the Incident Surfaces

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A Sikh youth was allegedly beaten up by a group of people after his tractor was stopped by two-three persons in Amroha's Sherpur area on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced.

"I was returning home after getting my tractor serviced and then two/three persons put their hand out so I had stopped. I thought they were asking for a lift so I offered," Kulvinder Singh, who was allegedly beaten by the group, told ANI.

During the incident, Singh alleged that the group had taken off his turban.

He added that the two/three people climbed on the tractor and they "started beating" him up. "I kept asking them to explain the reason but they kept saying that they will tell me. Within two minutes, two more people came and surrounded me from all sides. They also joined in to beat me," he added.

"I even called my family to tell them what had happened but they snatched my phone away. My turban was taken off and they started to pull my hair as well," he said further.

Amroha SP Vipin Tanda, while speaking to ANI said: "Based on the video that went viral, an FIR has been registered and two men have been arrested and are being sent to jail. The police is currently investigating the matter." (ANI)

