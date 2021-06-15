Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) The Sikkim legislative assembly passed the Rs 9852.85 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday, the second and final day of the session.

The members passed the budget by voice vote after it was put to vote by Speaker L B Das following a discussion.

The House also passed the Appropriation Bill, 2021 to clear decks for the state government to withdraw money under the annual budget from the consolidated fund of the state.

In addition, the assembly also passed five other Bills.

After transactions of all businesses, the Speaker adjourned the house sine die.

