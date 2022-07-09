Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday visited West Bengal's Siliguri and paid homage to people who died in the cloudburst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "It is a tragic incident. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

"Till now, no information has come out on pilgrims from Sikkim in Amarnath. The rescue operation is going on there. The Central government is keeping an eye on the incident," Tamang said.

Earlier in the day, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal informed that at least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official on Saturday informed that rescue operation has been intensified in the Amarnath cloud burst incident.

The Indian Air Force has deployed 2 ALH Dhruv and Mi-17 V5 helicopters each from Srinagar for the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. One AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft are on standby in Chandigarh for further requirements, IAF officials informed on Saturday.

In a statement, the ITBP said, "Most of the yatris who were stranded near Holy cave area due to flash flood last evening have been shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP had expanded its Route opening and protection parties from Lower Holy cave to Panjtarni. The evacuation continued till 3.38 AM. No yatri is left on the track. About 15,000 people were safely shifted till now."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in the incident

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. (ANI)

