Gangtok, Feb 8 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Saturday congratulated the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

In the 70-member assembly, the BJP won 40 seats and AAP 19 till 5 pm on Saturday.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, and Hon'ble Union Health Minister cum BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji on the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025," Tamang said in a Facebook post.

He said that this victory was a testament to the faith of the people in leadership and transformative governance.

"Under the dynamic stewardship of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our nation has embarked on an era of unprecedented progress, achieving remarkable milestones in every sphere of development. His dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous India continues to inspire millions," he said.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leader also acknowledged the role of all workers, supporters, and well-wishers of the BJP whose dedication and hard work contributed to this victory.

