Gangtok, Feb 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday inaugurated a rental health-logistic support facility in West Bengal's Siliguri to assist families of patients from the Himalayan state, who undergo treatment in hospitals of the city.

This three-storey facility aims to provide a comfortable stay for the patients and their relatives.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Present His Maiden Budget on March 7, Continues Pre-Budget Consultations.

It was an honour to inaugurate the Health-Logistic Support Facility, dedicated to patients from Sikkim undergoing treatment in hospitals within the Siliguri vicinity, the CM said in a Facebook post.

"Managed under the supervision of the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party at Champasari, Siliguri, this rented facility, for now, marks a significant step in providing comprehensive support to our people during their medical journeys away from home," he said in the post.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Ballia: Man Arrested for Throwing Acid on Youth Due to Personal Dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)