    India News | Sikkim CM Meets Shah on Granting Tribal Status to 12 Communities

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the demand for according tribal status to 12 indigenous communities of the state.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2023 07:26 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Sikkim CM Meets Shah on Granting Tribal Status to 12 Communities
    India | Representational Image

    Gangtok, Dec 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the demand for according tribal status to 12 indigenous communities of the state.

    His other demand was for the reservation of Limboo-Tamang communities in the Sikkim Assembly.

    Also Read | Amit Shah Says PM Narendra Modi Will Return to Power in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; Hopes Terror Will End in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026 (Watch Videos).

    Tamang, who was accompanied by a delegation of representatives of the 12 communities, also met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, according to an official release.

    Recognising the 12 communities as tribals was one of the promises made by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in its 2019 manifesto.

    Also Read | Health Ministry Initiates CPR Training, Mansukh Mandaviya Participates As Heart Attack Cases Surge (Watch Video).

    Tamang submitted a memorandum and a report to the Union Home Minister highlighting the significance of these demands.

    "The Hon'ble Union Home Minister assured us of a thorough examination of the matter and committed to correspond accordingly… Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to this cause and will strive to achieve and fulfil the aspirations of our people," the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    Separate memorandums were also submitted by the delegation of the 12 communities and the Limboo-Tamang group.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
