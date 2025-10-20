Sherathang (Sikkim) [India], October 20 (ANI): Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday celebrated Diwali with Army personnel at Sherathang area near the India-China Border in Sikkim.

During the celebration, Governor Mathur distributed sweets and exchanged wishes with them.

Speaking with the media, the Sikkim governor extended Diwali wishes to all the people of the state.

"I wish all the people of Sikkim a very Happy Diwali. I am happy that I got a chance to be here on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I met the soldiers of three units in Nathang. It was my wish to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers on the border instead of going home. I pray to God that this Diwali brings peace and prosperity in the lives of people of India," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel onboard the INS Vikrant, presently stationed off the coast of Goa and Karwar in the Arabian Sea.

"It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that's why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family," he said.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

