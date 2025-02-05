Gangtok, Feb 5 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday asserted that the state government is committed to providing essential services such as roads, electricity and water to the people.

He was giving the inaugural address during the day-long session of the Sikkim Assembly.

"The government is working full-time to provide essential services such as roads, electricity and water on a priority basis to the people of the state," he said.

The state government has the best interest of the people in mind and various development and welfare measures are being implemented to improve the quality of life of the residents, Mathur said.

The governor also took the opportunity to wish Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who turned 57 on Wednesday.

Mathur prayed for a long and healthy life of the chief minister and offered him sweets on the occasion.

The formal business of the House began with the oath-taking of newly elected legislators Aditya Golay of Soreng-Chakung seat and Satish Chandra Rai of Namchi-Singithang constituency.

Members of the House also paid tribute to the late former MLA Thutob Bhutia through a condolence motion.

As many as seven bills were introduced and discussed by the members.

Those include the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Sikkim Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

At the end of the day-long session, Speaker M N Sherpa adjourned the House sine die.

