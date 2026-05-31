India News | Sikkim Govt Revokes Statewide Odd-even Restrictions for Private Vehicles, Gangtok Excluded from Relaxation

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Sikkim government has withdrawn the odd-even restriction on the movement of private vehicles across all districts of the state, except Gangtok town, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Sunday, the decision was taken after a review confirmed that adequate buffer stocks of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel) have been created in the state to meet prevailing requirements.

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The notification partially amends Home Department Notification No. 51/Home/2026 dated May 14, under which vehicle movement restrictions had been imposed amid concerns over fuel availability.

However, the government clarified that the existing odd-even traffic regulation within Gangtok town, notified by the Transport Department on October 24, 2024, will continue to remain in force.

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The restrictions imposed on government vehicles under the May 14 notification will also continue until further orders. Additionally, the Home Department notification dated May 20 has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The odd-even rule was part of measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis.

The guidelines also include a 50 per cent reduction in the Chief Minister's vehicle convoy and a shift to a five-day work week for government offices. To further streamline resources, the state had directed work-from-home arrangements for 50 per cent of its workforce on a roster basis and imposed a 30 per cent cut in fuel allotments for official vehicles.

The restrictions included a one-year ban on purchasing new government vehicles, excluding those for police and emergency services and the suspension of official foreign travel unless required for medical emergencies.

PM Modi had urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by adopting public transport, electric buses, and carpooling. Furthermore, he encouraged working from home and reducing gold purchases to help lower India's import burden. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)