Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], February 21 (ANI): Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued 500 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in Gangtok (East Sikkim), the army said on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Army, approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got stranded at Natu La, East Sikkim on February 21 due to sudden heavy snowfall.

"Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and assisted the stranded tourists. Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments, meals and safe transportation were rendered in a timely to assist the tourists reach safety," said the army.

The TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, stated the army.

Earlier on February 20, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF jawans lent a helping hand to vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall.

The region was hit by showers and snowfall, resulting in many roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, being blocked due to precipitation-triggered landslides. (ANI)

