Gangtok, Aug 1 (PTI) Sikkim reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 42,264, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The daily positivity rate is 12.60 per cent.

The Himalayan state now has 944 active COVID-19 cases, while 40,070 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 777 others have migrated to other states.

The Covid death toll remained at 472.

Sikkim tested 830 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,61,263.

