Gangtok, Sep 29 (PTI) Sikkim reported 41 fresh positive cases in the past 24 hours taking its COVID-19 tally to 2,856, an official said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state now has 667 active cases, while 2,154 patients have been cured of the infection so far.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flights Between Germany and India Cancelled From September 30 to October 20.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Sikkim remained unchanged at 35, the official said.

Of the fresh infections, 40 were registered in East Sikkim district and one in South Sikkim, he said.

Also Read | Purushottam Sharma Suspended: MP Police Officer Who Was Seen on Video Thrashing Wife Shunted.

Sikkim has tested 49,558 samples for COVID-19 till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)