Gangtok, Apr 8 (PTI) Sikkim reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 6,323, an official said on Thursday.

All the new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 97 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,980 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, he said, adding that 110 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 84,653 samples for COVID- 19, including 176 samples in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.

