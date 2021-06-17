Gangtok, Jun 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,896 on Thursday as 90 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 287, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 23 in South, 15 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 2,907 active cases, while 15,452 people have recovered from the disease and 250 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has thus far tested over 1.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,957 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stands at 4.5 per cent, while the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 81.7 per cent, it added.

