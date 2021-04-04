Gangtok, Apr 4 (PTI) Sikkims COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,257 after six fresh cases were reported during the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

All fresh cases were detected in East Sikkim district.

Sikkim currently has 51 active cases, while 101 others have migrated out

The official said that 5,970 patients have recovered from the disease and the death toll remained unchanged at 135.

Sikkim tested 174 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 83,875 so far.

