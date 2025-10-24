Dzongu (Sikkim) [India], October 24 (ANI): A rare species of butterfly, the 'Spotless Baron' (Euthalia recta), has been photographed at Dzongu in North Sikkim by noted nature conservationist Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, marking its return after a gap of five years.

According to records, the first sighting of the Spotless Baron in Sikkim was made on October 29, 2019, also in Dzongu. The second confirmed record, captured on October 19, 2025, reaffirms Dzongu's ecological richness and the region's significance as a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas.

The Spotless Baron is known for its elusive nature and distinct lack of the characteristic white spots seen on its close relatives, making sightings particularly special for lepidopterists and conservationists.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, held in celebration of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet at Wakro in Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday.

He lauded the efforts of Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, experts, and volunteers working to preserve Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity.

He commended their endeavours to celebrate the region's butterfly diversity and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable livelihood avenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein said, "Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events such as the Namdapha Butterfly Meet and Ziro Butterfly Meet have inspired awareness and conservation efforts across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here at Wakro, especially among the youth who are emerging as true custodians of biodiversity."

Highlighting the State Government's focus on sustainable tourism, the Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to develop a Nature Trail in Kamlang, along with an Angling Spot nearby, with an aim to promote responsible tourism and empower local communities.

He observed that such initiatives would foster a balance between progress and preservation.He further shared his long-term vision for the creation of a Butterfly Park in a feasible and remote location of Arunachal Pradesh, a dedicated space for research, conservation, and eco-tourism, designed with ecological sensitivity in mind. (ANI)

