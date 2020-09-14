Gangtok, Sep 14 (PTI) Sikkim reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Monday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 17, a senior official said.

A 59-year-old man succumbed to the infection at STNM hospital here, State Information Education Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said.

He had pre-existing ailments, Bhutia said.

At least 33 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 2,120.

Fifteen new cases were reported from East Sikkim, followed by 13 in South Sikkim and five in West Sikkim.

The state currently has 582 active cases, while 1,521 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

As many as 45,210 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state thus far.

