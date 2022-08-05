Gangtok, Aug 5 (PTI) Sikkim reported 100 more COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,594, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll mounted to 474 with one fresh fatality, it said. The northeastern state had logged 111 new infections on Thursday.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

Sikkim now has 598 active cases, while 40,744 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 778 others migrated out.

It tested 1,248 samples in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.01 per cent, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight; Check Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)